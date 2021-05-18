Donate today and your gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the American Public Media Board.
May 18, 2021
Could a ‘new deal’ help solve Africa’s debt problem?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: France is hosting a summit of European, American and African leaders seeking to help countries in Africa with their post-pandemic recovery. And, Russia's spy chief Sergei Naryshkin denies his agency is responsible for the Solar Winds cyber-attack, which was one of the largest and most sophisticated ever.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
TODAY ONLY!
Don’t miss this special
$-for-$ match.