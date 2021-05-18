Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Could a ‘new deal’ help solve Africa’s debt problem?
May 18, 2021

Could a ‘new deal’ help solve Africa’s debt problem?

From the BBC World Service: France is hosting a summit of European, American and African leaders seeking to help countries in Africa with their post-pandemic recovery. And, Russia's spy chief Sergei Naryshkin denies his agency is responsible for the Solar Winds cyber-attack, which was one of the largest and most sophisticated ever.

