Could a former Wall Street banker be the next U.K. prime minister?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Britain's former finance minister, Rishi Sunak, is now the firm favorite to become leader of the U.K. after former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the race. Plus, sharp declines in Chinese stocks after weaker economic data and changes in China's political leadership. And, life in Ukraine under power restrictions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer