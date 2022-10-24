How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Could a former Wall Street banker be the next U.K. prime minister?
Oct 24, 2022

Could a former Wall Street banker be the next U.K. prime minister?

The U.K. could be about to have its first British Asian prime minister. Hollie Adams/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Britain's former finance minister, Rishi Sunak, is now the firm favorite to become leader of the U.K. after former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the race. Plus, sharp declines in Chinese stocks after weaker economic data and changes in China's political leadership. And, life in Ukraine under power restrictions.

