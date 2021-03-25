Mar 25, 2021
The human and dollar costs of gun violence
After the mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia, the Biden administration is weighing a series of executive actions to limit some firearms, and Congress is facing pressure to act. Plus, an update on the container ship still stuck in the Suez Canal. And, what do Americans really know about how their incomes compare to work peers, friends or the rest of society?
Segments From this episode
Research puts total societal costs from gun violence at $280 billion
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Crews resume efforts this morning to free cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal
The BBC's Sally Nabil reports.
Research suggests we're misperceiving the inequality around us
How the perception of one’s income ranking affects views of fairness and much more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
