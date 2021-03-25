The human and dollar costs of gun violence

The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Mar 25, 2021

After the mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia, the Biden administration is weighing a series of executive actions to limit some firearms, and Congress is facing pressure to act. Plus, an update on the container ship still stuck in the Suez Canal. And, what do Americans really know about how their incomes compare to work peers, friends or the rest of society?

Research puts total societal costs from gun violence at $280 billion

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Crews resume efforts this morning to free cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal

The BBC's Sally Nabil reports.
Reimagining the Economy

Research suggests we're misperceiving the inequality around us

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Mar 25, 2021
How the perception of one’s income ranking affects views of fairness and much more.
Recent research suggests people's perceptions of their own economic status, as well as the status of people in their social or work circles, aren't as accurate as they might think.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
