Costs mount for Tokyo 2020 Olympics — and the opening ceremony boss was fired
From the BBC World Service: Organizers of Tokyo 2020 say they're now reassessing how to hold the opening show. While the delayed games and gala ceremony have been scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can Japan recoup any of the money it's spent on stadia and other infrastructure? Plus, as heavy rains continue, the Chinese government orders an urgent evaluation of flood control and emergency measures on urban transit networks. And South Africa’s BioVac will produce the first Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 shots in Africa.
