Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!" EPISODE OUT NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Costs mount for Tokyo 2020 Olympics — and the opening ceremony boss was fired
Jul 22, 2021

Costs mount for Tokyo 2020 Olympics — and the opening ceremony boss was fired

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Organizers of Tokyo 2020 say they're now reassessing how to hold the opening show. While the delayed games and gala ceremony have been scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can Japan recoup any of the money it's spent on stadia and other infrastructure?  Plus, as heavy rains continue, the Chinese government orders an urgent evaluation of flood control and emergency measures on urban transit networks. And South Africa’s BioVac will produce the first Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 shots in Africa.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month