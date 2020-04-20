As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 20, 2020
Costco and Instacart delivery service now includes prescription drugs
Congress could vote to help small businesses. Costco and Instacart could help deliver prescription drugs. We also examine the U.S. meat supply.
Music from the episode
North Wing Shingo Sekiguchi
Intruders The Antlers
Reptilia The Strokes
Lost in Florence Kendall Miles, I Eat Plants for a Living
Tripping Out Curtis Mayfield
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?
