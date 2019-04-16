The cost of rebuilding Notre Dame

DownloadDownload

April 16, 2019

From the BBC World Service... It's still there: That’s the sentiment from Parisians waking up this morning and seeing the outline of the Notre Dame cathedral in the skyline after a fire raged through it overnight. But what happens next is complicated since ownership of the 850-year-old structure is tricky, and costs for rebuilding are likely to mount as damage is assessed in the coming days. Then, Foxconn's chairman hints at a presidential run in Taiwan. Then, a look at the cultural significance of heavy metal music in the U.K. Today's show is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime Income, Acquia and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

