Corruption scandal hits European Union’s parliament
Dec 12, 2022

Corruption scandal hits European Union’s parliament

From the BBC World Service: The E.U. Parliament has been rocked by what's being described as one of the most "serious and shocking" corruption scandals in its history. It involves a Gulf state – reportedly Qatar – bribing officials. We get all the details on that. Plus, businesses in Zimbabwe tell us how they're struggling to cope with severe power cuts.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

