Jan 11, 2021
Corporations halt donations to some politicians
Plus, there was a net loss of 140,000 jobs for the U.S. economy in December, and all were held by women. Also, trying to forecast airport travel during the pandemic. And, what kind of security Inauguration Day will require, and how the insurrection and pandemic change things.
Segments From this episode
Companies suspend political donations following Capitol riot
JPMorgan Chase and Citi are pausing all contributions to politicians for now.
How is it that all 140,000 jobs the U.S. economy lost in December were held by women?
"If we look at the sectors that lost the jobs, they tend to be where women are employed," said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "So, service sector jobs — restaurants, hotels, motels — those were where the job losses were concentrated. They're the most tied to social distancing and the virus. And that's where women and also Hispanics were much more likely than others to lose their jobs, for the same reason. This is a recession where the pain is definitely not broadly shared."
Airports explore new ways to forecast travel amid pandemic
A travel analytics firm is helping the Raleigh-Durham International Airport forecast using data officials haven't tapped before.
Will Capitol attack hike security costs for Biden inauguration?
The pandemic likely saved money for the Secret Service budget during the 2020 campaign.
