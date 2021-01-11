Corporations halt donations to some politicians

How is it that all 140,000 jobs the U.S. economy lost in December were held by women?

"If we look at the sectors that lost the jobs, they tend to be where women are employed," said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "So, service sector jobs — restaurants, hotels, motels — those were where the job losses were concentrated. They're the most tied to social distancing and the virus. And that's where women and also Hispanics were much more likely than others to lose their jobs, for the same reason. This is a recession where the pain is definitely not broadly shared."