Corporations halt donations to some politicians
Jan 11, 2021

Corporations halt donations to some politicians

Plus, there was a net loss of 140,000 jobs for the U.S. economy in December, and all were held by women. Also, trying to forecast airport travel during the pandemic. And, what kind of security Inauguration Day will require, and how the insurrection and pandemic change things.

Segments From this episode

Companies suspend political donations following Capitol riot

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Nova Safo
Jan 11, 2021
JPMorgan Chase and Citi are pausing all contributions to politicians for now.
The JP Morgan Chase headquarters in Manhattan.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
How is it that all 140,000 jobs the U.S. economy lost in December were held by women?

"If we look at the sectors that lost the jobs, they tend to be where women are employed," said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "So, service sector jobs — restaurants, hotels, motels — those were where the job losses were concentrated. They're the most tied to social distancing and the virus. And that's where women and also Hispanics were much more likely than others to lose their jobs, for the same reason. This is a recession where the pain is definitely not broadly shared."
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Airports explore new ways to forecast travel amid pandemic

by Leoneda Inge
Jan 11, 2021
A travel analytics firm is helping the Raleigh-Durham International Airport forecast using data officials haven't tapped before.
Kenneth Strickland, director of air service development at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. RDU is working with a nearby analytics firm to look at other data, like hotel bookings and rental car reservations, that could be helpful for predicting travel.
Leoneda Inge
Will Capitol attack hike security costs for Biden inauguration?

by Samantha Fields
Jan 11, 2021
The pandemic likely saved money for the Secret Service budget during the 2020 campaign.
Workers reinforce a crowd-control fence around Capitol Hill with concrete barriers Thursday, after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
COVID & Unemployment
Fast-Track Vaccines
