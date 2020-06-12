Jun 12, 2020
The corporate money going into social justice groups
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Employees are crowdsourcing donations to social justice groups, which their employers matching. Plus, a roller-coaster week on Wall Street, a new number on consumer sentiment and spikes in new COVID-19 cases. And, household debt increased in the first quarter.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Household debt up 4% in the first quarter
About 1 in 6 households reports having more debt now than before the COVID-19 crisis.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
With companies matching social justice donations, employees are crowdsourcing to increase contributions
Over the last two weeks, social justice organizations have raised $600 million dollars, according to one nonprofit.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director