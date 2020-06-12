Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The corporate money going into social justice groups
Jun 12, 2020

The corporate money going into social justice groups

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Employees are crowdsourcing donations to social justice groups, which their employers matching. Plus, a roller-coaster week on Wall Street, a new number on consumer sentiment and spikes in new COVID-19 cases. And, household debt increased in the first quarter.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Household debt up 4% in the first quarter

by Justin Ho
Jun 12, 2020
About 1 in 6 households reports having more debt now than before the COVID-19 crisis.
David McNew/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

With companies matching social justice donations, employees are crowdsourcing to increase contributions

by Erika Beras
Jun 12, 2020
Over the last two weeks, social justice organizations have raised $600 million dollars, according to one nonprofit.
People are sending money to employees, employees are giving through companies and the donations are going further.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Black Sail Chastity Belt

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director