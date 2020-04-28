COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What do company forecasts say?
Apr 28, 2020

What do company forecasts say?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Some big corporations are predicting improvement in the coming weeks. The Trump administration is trying to ensure that Paycheck Protection loans go to the intended small businesses. Mastercard pledges to get unbanked individuals and small businesses into the financial system.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Those without bank accounts face special challenges during a pandemic

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 28, 2020
Mastercard has a new plan to make digital banking more accessible.
Mastercard is expanding its program, pledging to get a billion unbanked people and 50 million unbanked very small businesses into the formal financial system within five years.
Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Take Time - Instrumental Rufus & Chaka Khan, Chaka Khan

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow

Nonprofit, public service journalism powered by donors like you.

This… is Marketplace.

Invest in Marketplace