Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 25, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine
Feb 25, 2020

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine

The 10-year Treasury yield briefly falls below its record closing level. HHS Secretary Alex Azar appears at four congressional hearings this week. The race is on for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Stories From this episode

Coronavirus

Budget cuts in a time of coronavirus

by Jack Stewart Feb 25, 2020
The HHS, Alex Azar, is likely to face questions on the COVID-19 virus when he faces congress this week.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a press conference on the coordinated public health response to COVID-19 on Jan. 28, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Day 4 Ta-ku

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow