Feb 25, 2020
Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine
The 10-year Treasury yield briefly falls below its record closing level. HHS Secretary Alex Azar appears at four congressional hearings this week. The race is on for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Stories From this episode
Budget cuts in a time of coronavirus
The HHS, Alex Azar, is likely to face questions on the COVID-19 virus when he faces congress this week.
