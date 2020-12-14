How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

If not one coronavirus relief bill, maybe two?
Dec 14, 2020

The latest strategy from lawmakers? Split coronavirus relief into two separate packages. Plus, retailers are running out of room for all of those returns we're making this year. And, calls for the Biden administration to cancel at least some student loan debt.

Music from the episode

Pharaoh Elior

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
The hangup on the Hill: Who's liable for COVID infections at work or school?
COVID-19
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?
COVID-19
Will business travel return to normal after the pandemic?
COVID-19
