Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Coronavirus relief via executive order?
Aug 4, 2020

Coronavirus relief via executive order?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President Trump is proposing bringing back the eviction moratorium and enacting a payroll tax cut through executive orders. Tyson Foods has a new CEO. And, we hear from the unemployed people in this country who still have not gotten payments.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Trump considers carrying out COVID-19 economic relief with executive orders

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Aug 4, 2020
That includes an eviction moratorium and a payroll tax cut.
President Trump has said he wants to bring back some of the coronavirus pandemic relief himself, through executive orders.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Tyson Foods appoints new CEO while meat industry struggles with continued COVID-19 challenges

by Erika Beras
Aug 4, 2020
The industry has had to change how it prepares products, pivoting from places like restaurants and arenas to grocery stores.
Food companies like Tyson have not been able to make up all of the ground they lost during the pandemic through grocery store sales.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Months into pandemic, many still not getting unemployment

by Samantha Fields
Jul 29, 2020
Some who have lost jobs because of COVID still have not filed for unemployment benefits, even though they’re eligible.
For every 10 people who successfully filed for unemployment benefits, an April study found that three or four were unable to get through, and two didn’t even try because it was too difficult.
John Sommers II/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

A Million And One Things To Do Time Machine

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Millions of unemployed workers now rely solely on state benefits — and they vary wildly
COVID-19
Millions of unemployed workers now rely solely on state benefits — and they vary wildly
The pandemic is shrinking the market for officewear
COVID-19
The pandemic is shrinking the market for officewear
The price of pizza
Million Bazillion
The price of pizza
Why Microsoft wants TikTok and how the U.S. government feels about that
Why Microsoft wants TikTok and how the U.S. government feels about that