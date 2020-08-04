Aug 4, 2020
Coronavirus relief via executive order?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
President Trump is proposing bringing back the eviction moratorium and enacting a payroll tax cut through executive orders. Tyson Foods has a new CEO. And, we hear from the unemployed people in this country who still have not gotten payments.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Trump considers carrying out COVID-19 economic relief with executive orders
That includes an eviction moratorium and a payroll tax cut.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Tyson Foods appoints new CEO while meat industry struggles with continued COVID-19 challenges
The industry has had to change how it prepares products, pivoting from places like restaurants and arenas to grocery stores.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Months into pandemic, many still not getting unemployment
Some who have lost jobs because of COVID still have not filed for unemployment benefits, even though they’re eligible.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director