Feb 12, 2020
Markets steady as coronavirus spread appears to slow
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service... Global markets are steady as speculation grows that coronavirus spread has peaked. Nissan sues former chairman Carlos Ghosn. Argentina starts crucial debt talks with the IMF.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow