Feb 26, 2020
COVID-19 fears force markets even lower
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Global markets down again on fears of coronavirus spread. Hong Kong dishes out cash to its residents. South Africans brace for a crucial budget. Why European banks keep losing chief executives.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow