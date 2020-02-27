Feb 27, 2020
Technology keeps improving, but we keep working more
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Europe's markets down hard over the ebbing and flowing of concern around COVID-19. The rural areas in America seeing a business boost. Why the American workweek is not shrinking.
Stories From this episode
Rural communities in "Graying America" see boost in business
More than 20% of Americans 65 and older live in rural areas, according to the Census Bureau.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio
Keeping up with the Joneses is expensive
We're working more than we really need to.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow