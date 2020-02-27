Technology keeps improving, but we keep working more

Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

World economy forecasted to slow to Great Recession pace

Feb 27, 2020
Europe's markets down hard over the ebbing and flowing of concern around COVID-19. The rural areas in America seeing a business boost. Why the American workweek is not shrinking.

Stories From this episode

Rural communities in "Graying America" see boost in business

by Kristin Schwab Feb 27, 2020
More than 20% of Americans 65 and older live in rural areas, according to the Census Bureau.
More than 20% of Americans 65 and older live in rural areas, according to the Census Bureau.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Keeping up with the Joneses is expensive

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon Feb 27, 2020
We're working more than we really need to.
The arms race over consumption is what drives people in wealthy countries to work more than they really need to.
Preston C. Mack/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow