Feb 21, 2020
This CEO says company is “nearly fully operational” in U.S.-China dealings
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The coronavirus hit in Asia is bigger than expected. How the epidemic's expansion is affecting the auto and airline industries in China. One CEO who's juggling the current challenges that come with doing business between the U.S. and China.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow