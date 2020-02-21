Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

This CEO says company is "nearly fully operational" in U.S.-China dealings

Feb 21, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

This CEO says company is “nearly fully operational” in U.S.-China dealings

The coronavirus hit in Asia is bigger than expected. How the epidemic's expansion is affecting the auto and airline industries in China. One CEO who's juggling the current challenges that come with doing business between the U.S. and China.

Music from the episode

Drive, Pt. 1 Ben Khan

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow