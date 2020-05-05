COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

UK tests contact tracing as government mulls loosening lockdown
May 5, 2020

Britain trials a new contact-tracing app as it prepares to loosen lockdown restrictions. India exporters feel the COVID-19 pinch. Has the global pandemic reshaped the agenda for U.S.-U.K. trade talks?

