Consumers weigh their values and budgets
Most Americans say they prefer to buy holiday gifts made in America. But prices tend to speak louder than words. Also: Wall Street has high expectations for Nvidia.
U.S. jobless claims hit a seven-month low
The number of people filing for unemployment fell to 213,000, the lowest it’s been in months. Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, joins us to talk about that and more.
Desire to buy American-made gifts is strong, but so is the allure of cheap stuff from China
Chinese brands like SHEIN and Temu are expected to play a major role in holiday shopping this year. So will American consumers put their money where their mouth is this holiday season?
How Mexican business owners feel about Trump tariffs
The U.S. and Mexico have a strong trading relationship, but that could change when President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, as he wants to introduce tariffs on goods heading into the U.S. The BBC’s James Menendez asked business owners in Mexico what they think.
