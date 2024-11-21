Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Consumers weigh their values and budgets
Nov 21, 2024

Consumers weigh their values and budgets

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Most Americans say they prefer to buy holiday gifts made in America. But prices tend to speak louder than words. Also: Wall Street has high expectations for Nvidia.

Segments From this episode

U.S. jobless claims hit a seven-month low

by Sabri Ben-Achour

The number of people filing for unemployment fell to 213,000, the lowest it’s been in months. Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, joins us to talk about that and more.

Desire to buy American-made gifts is strong, but so is the allure of cheap stuff from China

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 21, 2024
Chinese brands like SHEIN and Temu are expected to play a major role in holiday shopping this year. So will American consumers put their money where their mouth is this holiday season?
Shoppers say they do care about where products are made, but they also care about getting a deal. Especially as they continue to adjust to elevated prices.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
How Mexican business owners feel about Trump tariffs

by James Menendez

The U.S. and Mexico have a strong trading relationship, but that could change when President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, as he wants to introduce tariffs on goods heading into the U.S. The BBC’s James Menendez asked business owners in Mexico what they think.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

