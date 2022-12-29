How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Consumers tap the brakes on demand for cars
Dec 29, 2022

welcomia / Getty Images
It wasn't too long ago when vehicle shortages led to nearly barren lots at car dealerships struggling to keep pace with demand. Now, buying looks easier ... but more expensive. The E.U. is deciding how to react to China's relaxation of foreign travel restrictions. Sticking with Europe, our very own Stephen Beard joins us for an end-of-year discussion.

