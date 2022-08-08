The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Consumers are saving less but still borrowing, and banks have noticed
Aug 8, 2022

Consumers are still spending money and taking out loans, normally good signs for the economy. The catch: They're saving less, and banks are preparing to deal with more loan delinquency in the coming months as things get more expensive. We take a look at today's increasingly "weird" economy with Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives. Chinese exports grew in the past months, according to new data, partly because things are coming back to normal after COVID lockdowns. And, Amazon bought iRobot, the company that makes the Roomba line of robotic vacuums, to boost its smart home offerings.

Segments From this episode

Banks are preparing for more loans to go bad as interest rates rise

by Justin Ho
Aug 8, 2022
They're setting aside more cash to cover delinquencies and taking closer looks at prospective borrowers.
Consumers are saving less and using credit cards more as prices and interest rates rise. Above, a person on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange watches TV screens on July 27, after the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Alexa, meet Roomba: Amazon buys robotic vacuum maker iRobot for $1.7 billion

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 8, 2022
"Alexa, please tell the Roomba to stop scaring the cat."
Amazon's billion-dollar purchase of Roomba may see the company become even more involved in home smart technologies.
Eric Piermont/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

