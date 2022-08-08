Consumers are saving less but still borrowing, and banks have noticed

Consumers are still spending money and taking out loans, normally good signs for the economy. The catch: They're saving less, and banks are preparing to deal with more loan delinquency in the coming months as things get more expensive. We take a look at today's increasingly "weird" economy with Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives. Chinese exports grew in the past months, according to new data, partly because things are coming back to normal after COVID lockdowns. And, Amazon bought iRobot, the company that makes the Roomba line of robotic vacuums, to boost its smart home offerings.