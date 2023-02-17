A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Consumers are really, really indebted
Feb 17, 2023

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York says credit card debt reached all-time highs at the end of 2022, around $986 billion in total. A look into why that matters, and what it says about the economy. As Turkey recovers from a devastating set of earthquakes that rocked the country's southern region this month, questions are arising about a so-called "earthquake tax" that's been in place since 2004. And, while revenue from online ads shrinks for giants like Meta and Alphabet, small businesses are keeping up their advertising campaigns.  

Segments From this episode

Credit debt level climbs to its highest recorded level, says New York Fed

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains.
Online advertising has been getting more expensive. That's pinching small businesses.

by Justin Ho
Feb 17, 2023
Some small firms can't afford not to advertise.
Owners of online businesses, like Kate Matsudaira of Ink+Volt, rely on digital advertising to spread awareness of their offerings. She recently hired a full-time social media manager.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

