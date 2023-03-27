Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Some businesses are now more skeptical of using smaller banks
Mar 27, 2023

Some businesses are now more skeptical of using smaller banks

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
The recent turmoil in the banking sector has spooked a number of consumers into moving their deposits from smaller financial institutions to larger ones. We look at what's driving that shift, as well as what it could mean if the trend continues. First Citizens Bancshares, which is based in North Carolina, will acquire a large chunk of the assets of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank. And, a recent recall of eyedrops issued by a couple of companies raises the question of how a recall affects consumers and businesses. 

Music from the episode

Space Oddity - 2015 Remaster David Bowie

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:46 AM PDT
8:55
2:39 AM PDT
14:08
7:39 AM PDT
1:50
Mar 24, 2023
33:58
Mar 24, 2023
28:50
Mar 22, 2023
44:55
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Why don’t we have a public banking option in the U.S.?
Banks in Turmoil
Why don’t we have a public banking option in the U.S.?
Banks are still borrowing emergency funds from the Fed
Marketplace Morning Report
Banks are still borrowing emergency funds from the Fed
What would happen if everyone just stopped paying their student debt? 
I've Always Wondered ...
What would happen if everyone just stopped paying their student debt? 
How the FTC's new technology office will regulate Big Tech
Marketplace Tech
How the FTC's new technology office will regulate Big Tech