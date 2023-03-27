Some businesses are now more skeptical of using smaller banks

The recent turmoil in the banking sector has spooked a number of consumers into moving their deposits from smaller financial institutions to larger ones. We look at what's driving that shift, as well as what it could mean if the trend continues. First Citizens Bancshares, which is based in North Carolina, will acquire a large chunk of the assets of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank. And, a recent recall of eyedrops issued by a couple of companies raises the question of how a recall affects consumers and businesses.