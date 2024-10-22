Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Consumers are falling out of love with bigger dating apps
Oct 22, 2024

Consumers are falling out of love with bigger dating apps

Courtesy HER
The honeymoon period between big-name dating apps and users is waning. But that's not the case for sapphic platform HER.

A potential boon to the EV revolution

by Henry Epp
There may be enough lithium to supply the world’s demand for car batteries — 9 times over — sitting under southwestern Arkansas, the U.S. Geological Survey announced yesterday. Right now, the U.S. imports about a quarter of its lithium. These vast reserves could change that.
People are ghosting big-name dating apps, as smaller platforms make a splash

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Erika Soderstrom
Oct 22, 2024
Robyn Exton, CEO and founder of the sapphic dating app HER, explains how the online dating market has changed over the years.
Just in time for cuffing season, smaller identity-based apps are having a moment.
Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

