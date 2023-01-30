Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Consumers are expecting lower inflation in the year ahead
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Consumer sentiment is on the up-and-up relative to the lows it's been sitting at. According to the University of Michigan's most recent Consumer Sentiment Index, people surveyed are now expecting inflation to fall below 4 percent in the coming year. The Fed, meanwhile, is still deciding what to do in its next rate-hiking cycle, as some prominent voices disagree about the scale of a potential increase. And, a check-in on the manufacturing sector with Julie Schertell, CEO of Georgia-based global manufacturer Mativ.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC