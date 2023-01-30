Consumers are expecting lower inflation in the year ahead

Consumer sentiment is on the up-and-up relative to the lows it's been sitting at. According to the University of Michigan's most recent Consumer Sentiment Index, people surveyed are now expecting inflation to fall below 4 percent in the coming year. The Fed, meanwhile, is still deciding what to do in its next rate-hiking cycle, as some prominent voices disagree about the scale of a potential increase. And, a check-in on the manufacturing sector with Julie Schertell, CEO of Georgia-based global manufacturer Mativ.