Oct 30, 2020
Where did people get the money to boost incomes last month?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, selling bonds to invest in global health and increase vaccine access in developing countries. And, the history of voting technology, and the importance of the paper ballot.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Investors have purchased bonds to lend a $500 million to fund vaccine programs in developing countries
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
Americans spent 1.4% more in September than August, driven in part by incomes that went up slightly
It's striking that incomes went up with more than 20 million people unemployed. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, says President Trump's unilateral move to provide $300-a-week payments through FEMA to those who lost wages due to the pandemic "was enough to carry income growth in September" in combination with some rebound in the economy. However, Low said, "it won't last forever. There was a limited amount of funds." Low is worried about the rest of the fall, as Congress and the White House still do not have a deal to extend additional unemployment aid. "I expect the economy is going to slow down quite hard in the fourth quarter."
The complicated history of voting technology
MIT professor Charles Stewart III reflects on how technology both improved voting security and created new election fears.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director