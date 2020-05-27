May 27, 2020
Consumer sentiment vs. stock market behavior
Consumer sentiment plunged 19% in April. Yet the stock market is up. What do these contrasting trends mean? The launch of HBO Max. The future of manufacturing. In buildings closed by COVID-19, stagnant water can become dangerous.
Stories From this episode
What will manufacturing look like as companies start to reopen?
Even in sectors where demand is high, the coronavirus has slowed production.
In buildings closed by virus, stagnant water can become dangerous
Flushing toilets while buildings are empty is essential to safeguard plumbing systems from harmful bacteria.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
