Consumer sentiment vs. stock market behavior
May 27, 2020

Consumer sentiment vs. stock market behavior

Consumer sentiment plunged 19% in April. Yet the stock market is up. What do these contrasting trends mean? The launch of HBO Max. The future of manufacturing. In buildings closed by COVID-19, stagnant water can become dangerous.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

What will manufacturing look like as companies start to reopen?

by Mitchell Hartman
May 27, 2020
Even in sectors where demand is high, the coronavirus has slowed production.
More automation could be a solution to crowded, hands-on production lines.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
COVID-19

In buildings closed by virus, stagnant water can become dangerous

by Daniel Ackerman
May 27, 2020
Flushing toilets while buildings are empty is essential to safeguard plumbing systems from harmful bacteria.
Maintenance crews flush toilets and run sinks daily in schools and other closed buildings.
George Frey/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Il barone rosso Alberto Pomeranz

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

