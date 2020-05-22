May 22, 2020
How easy it is to get a fake ad on social media
We speak with the president and CEO of Consumer Reports about, among other things, holding social media accountable during COVID-19. Plus, in a break from tradition, no new target for economic growth in China.
The Consumer Reports CEO on fighting for protections in our online world
Hard-won regulations that protect consumers in the analog world have not caught up with the digital marketplace.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director