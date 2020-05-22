COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Your support makes a difference – now more than ever. GIVE NOW
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How easy it is to get a fake ad on social media
May 22, 2020

How easy it is to get a fake ad on social media

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We speak with the president and CEO of Consumer Reports about, among other things, holding social media accountable during COVID-19. Plus, in a break from tradition, no new target for economic growth in China.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

The Consumer Reports CEO on fighting for protections in our online world

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 22, 2020
Hard-won regulations that protect consumers in the analog world have not caught up with the digital marketplace.
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Juicy - 2007 Remaster The Notorious B.I.G.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Our future is
in your hands.

You count on Marketplace – we’re counting on you.

 

DONATE NOW