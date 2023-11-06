Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Construction paused as Delhi pollution takes hold
Nov 6, 2023

Construction paused as Delhi pollution takes hold

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Arun Thakur/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Nonessential building work is paused and office staff are working from home in the Indian city of Delhi due to severe pollution.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:17 AM PST
7:38
3:12 AM PST
10:53
Nov 3, 2023
32:59
Nov 3, 2023
29:10
Nov 3, 2023
1:36
Nov 3, 2023
18:05
Nov 1, 2023
35:14
What you need to know about President Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan
What you need to know about President Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan
Just how much can the Fed affect financial conditions in the economy?
Just how much can the Fed affect financial conditions in the economy?
Can human market investors beat the algorithms?
I've Always Wondered ...
Can human market investors beat the algorithms?
Paperless billing is costing the paper industry. But storeless shopping helps.
Paperless billing is costing the paper industry. But storeless shopping helps.