Construction businesses feel the squeeze of supply chain woes, labor shortages

Few industries have been impacted by pandemic-driven disruptions quite like the construction business. Whether it’s a lack of building materials or a shortage of workers, construction companies have been wading through one challenge after another for years. For more on this, we take the "Economic" Pulse of Maurice Rahming, president of O’Neill Construction Group in Portland, Oregon. Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has raised questions about what the tech billionaire is trying to accomplish — we speak to Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, about the deal.