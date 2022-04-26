Construction businesses feel the squeeze of supply chain woes, labor shortages
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Few industries have been impacted by pandemic-driven disruptions quite like the construction business. Whether it’s a lack of building materials or a shortage of workers, construction companies have been wading through one challenge after another for years. For more on this, we take the "Economic" Pulse of Maurice Rahming, president of O’Neill Construction Group in Portland, Oregon. Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has raised questions about what the tech billionaire is trying to accomplish — we speak to Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, about the deal.
Segments From this episode
Materials and labor shortages continue to complicate construction industry
Oregon-based journeyman and business owner Maurice Rahming said he's contending with long wait times for steel and electrical equipment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer