$2 trillion for stimulus
Mar 25, 2020

$2 trillion for stimulus

Congress and the White House have hammered out an economic stimulus package deal for more than $2 trillion. The details on loans for small businesses. Forbearance on mortgages.

Stories From this episode

Homeowners facing lost income from COVID-19 may get mortgage relief

by Amy Scott Mar 25, 2020
Renters could also get a break if their landlords seek assistance.
If your mortgage is backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Federal Housing Administration, you may be able to suspend or lower your payments for up to 12 months if you’ve lost income due to the pandemic.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
