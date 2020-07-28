Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

The White House and Congress negotiate, but the economy won’t wait
Jul 28, 2020

We now have two competing bills for COVID-19 relief after Senate Republicans released theirs Monday. Plus, the latest on President Trump's picks for the Fed. And, a French solution for hand sanitizer shortages.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Republicans have rolled out a COVID-19 relief bill. Here's what it includes.

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Jul 28, 2020
One major difference from the Democrats' bill is a sharp decrease in the amount of money for pandemic unemployment assistance.
Despite having a bill, Senate Republicans themselves remain divided on issues of spending and policy.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
If the Fed's nominees were confirmed, could they change monetary policy?

by Andy Uhler
Jul 28, 2020
The central bank's board of governors is designed with checks and balances, so one member's influence would be limited.
Judy Shelton, left, and Christopher Waller testify during a hearing on their nominations to the Federal Reserve board of governors in February.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
To boost hand sanitizer production, France uncorks a novel solution

by John Laurenson
Jul 28, 2020
Some local officials have turned to their wine producers that have distilleries to tackle a sanitizer shortage.
Pharmacists use what’s called pomace brandy to make the sanitizer.
marvlc/iStock/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Blue Clouds Modeselektor

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
