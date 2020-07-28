Jul 28, 2020
The White House and Congress negotiate, but the economy won’t wait
We now have two competing bills for COVID-19 relief after Senate Republicans released theirs Monday. Plus, the latest on President Trump's picks for the Fed. And, a French solution for hand sanitizer shortages.
Segments From this episode
Republicans have rolled out a COVID-19 relief bill. Here's what it includes.
One major difference from the Democrats' bill is a sharp decrease in the amount of money for pandemic unemployment assistance.
If the Fed's nominees were confirmed, could they change monetary policy?
The central bank's board of governors is designed with checks and balances, so one member's influence would be limited.
To boost hand sanitizer production, France uncorks a novel solution
Some local officials have turned to their wine producers that have distilleries to tackle a sanitizer shortage.
