Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Take two minutes to invest in the future of public media by starting a recurring gift to Marketplace. 🎁🔁 Donate Today!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Congress, the president and the power of the purse
Feb 4, 2025

Congress, the president and the power of the purse

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Several actions by President Donald Trump freeze federal funds that Congress has already approved. Can he do that?

Segments From this episode

Trump orders the creation of a sovereign wealth fund

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

In an executive order, President Donald Trump has crafted a plan for what’s called a sovereign wealth fund. Among other things, he said that the fund could buy TikTok.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Housing could lose nearly $1.5 trillion in value due to climate change

by Henry Epp
Feb 4, 2025
A new report by the First Street Foundation finds rising insurance costs and homeowners factoring in climate risk into purchase decisions could lower property values.
"Right now, those amenities are outweighing the dis-amenities of climate risk" in metropolitan areas like LA, said Jeremy Porter at the First Street Foundation.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Cherry Chromatics

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:35 AM PST
8:07
3:07 AM PST
8:32
Feb 3, 2025
29:25
Feb 3, 2025
13:12
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
What Donald Trump's tariffs will mean for the economy
Trump's Second Term
What Donald Trump's tariffs will mean for the economy
For California's formerly incarcerated firefighters, finding a full-time job requires time and money
Los Angeles Wildfires
For California's formerly incarcerated firefighters, finding a full-time job requires time and money
Employee benefit costs notch healthy gains, led by health care
Employee benefit costs notch healthy gains, led by health care
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena
Los Angeles Wildfires
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena