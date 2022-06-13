Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Congress takes a step toward changing the firearm-purchasing process
Jun 13, 2022

Congress takes a step toward changing the firearm-purchasing process

A bipartisan group of senators announced framework for a gun control deal over the weekend. We take a quick look at how that deal could impact the buying of firearms. The markets are down today, and Julia Coronado is here to walk us through some of factors behind that. We check in with Williams College in Massachusetts, which is doing away with loans and work requirements for students on financial aid.

Segments From this episode

Massachusetts college eliminates loans and work requirements from student aid

by Kirk Carapezza
Jun 13, 2022
Might other private colleges follow Williams College's lead?
Daniela Corona stands outside the admissions building where she works as a tour guide at Williams College.
Kirk Carapezza/GBH News
