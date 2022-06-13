Congress takes a step toward changing the firearm-purchasing process
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A bipartisan group of senators announced framework for a gun control deal over the weekend. We take a quick look at how that deal could impact the buying of firearms. The markets are down today, and Julia Coronado is here to walk us through some of factors behind that. We check in with Williams College in Massachusetts, which is doing away with loans and work requirements for students on financial aid.
Segments From this episode
Massachusetts college eliminates loans and work requirements from student aid
Might other private colleges follow Williams College's lead?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director