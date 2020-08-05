Million BazillionEconomy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Oh, right. The national budget. That old thing.
Aug 5, 2020

Oh, right. The national budget. That old thing.

In addition to coronavirus relief aid, Congress has another issue to attend to: the national budget. Plus, President Trump signs the Great American Outdoors Act. And, the role of the pharmacy store is changing during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Congress isn't just wrestling with a coronavirus relief package — it has a budget to pass, too

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 5, 2020
Congress has to fund the government for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1 — and it's slow going.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the funeral of Rep. John Lewis in Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Great American Outdoors Act signed into law by President Trump after receiving broad bipartisan support in Congress

Conservationists say it’s something they’ve been trying to achieve for decades. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Music from the episode

Chromakey Dreamcoat Boards of Canada

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
