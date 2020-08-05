Aug 5, 2020
Oh, right. The national budget. That old thing.
In addition to coronavirus relief aid, Congress has another issue to attend to: the national budget. Plus, President Trump signs the Great American Outdoors Act. And, the role of the pharmacy store is changing during the pandemic.
Congress isn't just wrestling with a coronavirus relief package — it has a budget to pass, too
Congress has to fund the government for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1 — and it's slow going.
Great American Outdoors Act signed into law by President Trump after receiving broad bipartisan support in Congress
Conservationists say it’s something they’ve been trying to achieve for decades. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
