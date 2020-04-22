COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

New money for COVID-19 relief
Apr 22, 2020

New money for COVID-19 relief

The House of Representatives is expected to pass new coronavirus relief money. A report from the World Bank warns that money sent by migrant workers to their families could fall. Economic research on the expected and real-time effects of COVID-19.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Breaking down the new COVID-19 relief bill

by David Brancaccio , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Apr 22, 2020
The nearly half-a-trillion dollar bill would replenish the program to help small businesses.
$310 billion goes toward loans for small businesses, the Paycheck Protection Program.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What can past pandemics teach economists about COVID-19?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Alex Schroeder
Apr 22, 2020
Economists are adapting models and using social media to try to capture emerging trends in real time.
A group of MIT researchers found that nearly half of those they surveyed are now working from home.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Sinister Minister Béla Fleck and the Flecktones

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow

