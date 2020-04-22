As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 22, 2020
New money for COVID-19 relief
The House of Representatives is expected to pass new coronavirus relief money. A report from the World Bank warns that money sent by migrant workers to their families could fall. Economic research on the expected and real-time effects of COVID-19.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Breaking down the new COVID-19 relief bill
The nearly half-a-trillion dollar bill would replenish the program to help small businesses.
COVID-19
What can past pandemics teach economists about COVID-19?
Economists are adapting models and using social media to try to capture emerging trends in real time.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow