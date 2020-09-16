SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Boeing, FAA did not really understand the faulty 737 Max, Congress finds
Sep 16, 2020

Boeing, FAA did not really understand the faulty 737 Max, Congress finds

Sep 16, 2020

A congressional report blasts Boeing and the FAA for actions that led to 737 Max jet crashes. Plus, people are voluntarily quitting their jobs in a pandemic. And, making it easier for former inmates to become firefighters or EMTs.

Boeing, FAA failures at fault for deadly 737 Max crashes, Congress finds

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Sep 16, 2020
Those in charge didn't necessarily understand everything about the plane's design or the safety lapses.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

For some, it may make more sense at this moment to quit a job

by Erika Beras
Sep 16, 2020
Some people may not feel their workplace is safe. Others may need to provide child care for their families.
Some people are quitting jobs because it's too dangerous to work during the pandemic.
Al Bello/Getty Images
A new law will allow some California inmates who fight wildfires to have their records expunged

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 16, 2020
A new law clears the way for some offenders to become EMTs, and eventually firefighters, after they're released.
Inmate firefighters arrive at the scene of a fire in Whitewater, California, in August.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
