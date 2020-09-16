Sep 16, 2020
Boeing, FAA did not really understand the faulty 737 Max, Congress finds
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A congressional report blasts Boeing and the FAA for actions that led to 737 Max jet crashes. Plus, people are voluntarily quitting their jobs in a pandemic. And, making it easier for former inmates to become firefighters or EMTs.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Boeing, FAA failures at fault for deadly 737 Max crashes, Congress finds
Those in charge didn't necessarily understand everything about the plane's design or the safety lapses.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
For some, it may make more sense at this moment to quit a job
Some people may not feel their workplace is safe. Others may need to provide child care for their families.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
A new law will allow some California inmates who fight wildfires to have their records expunged
A new law clears the way for some offenders to become EMTs, and eventually firefighters, after they're released.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director