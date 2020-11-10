Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

How do you build confidence in a COVID-19 vaccine?
Nov 10, 2020

How do you build confidence in a COVID-19 vaccine?

Following positive vaccine news, the next pandemic focus is confidence: How do you build trust in a vaccine developed so quickly? Plus, how "green" bonds can help fuel the shift toward a carbon-free economy.

Segments From this episode

Fast-Track Vaccines

Vaccine experts see hurdles in fighting efficacy, safety misinformation

by Victoria Craig
Nov 10, 2020
As of now, confidence in a potential COVID-19 vaccine is lower than confidence in other vaccines, one specialist says.
Heidi Larson, director of Vaccine Confidence Project, says people are most concerned about the safety of a new COVID-19 vaccine.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
