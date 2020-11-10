Nov 10, 2020
How do you build confidence in a COVID-19 vaccine?
Following positive vaccine news, the next pandemic focus is confidence: How do you build trust in a vaccine developed so quickly? Plus, how "green" bonds can help fuel the shift toward a carbon-free economy.
Vaccine experts see hurdles in fighting efficacy, safety misinformation
As of now, confidence in a potential COVID-19 vaccine is lower than confidence in other vaccines, one specialist says.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director