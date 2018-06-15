The complexity of increasing trade tensions between America and China

The International Monetary Fund warned this week U.S. tariffs could dent global growth, but according to reports, President Trump is preparing to unveil $50 billion worth of new tariffs on another batch of Chinese imports. If you’ve lost track of what’s covered and what’s not, we’ll take a step back and bring you up to speed. Then, China’s ride-hailing app Didi is the world’s most valuable startup, and it’s now expanding into Melbourne, Australia. Plus, the world’s most expensive movie poster ever sold fetched half a million dollars at auction, but what makes a poster so valuable? One hint: It doesn’t always have to do with a movie’s widespread success. Today's podcast is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (06/15/2018)