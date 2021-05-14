May 14, 2021
The complex moral issue of paying hackers ransom
Several news organizations are reporting that Colonial Pipeline did pay hackers ransom to regain control of their data and their systems, reportedly something in the $5 million range. And, people are buying cars at a near-record pace, if you can find them. The low supply and high prices are related to the global semiconductor chip shortage. There's still no definitive timeline for when that shortage could end.
Segments From this episode
Paying ransom to hackers "kind of already is the new normal." Here's what that means for business operations.
That's according to the BBC's Joe Tidy. He estimates that more than half of companies hit by ransomware attacks pay.
The effects of the global chip shortage can be seen in the average price of a new car
Marketplace's Andy Uhler has more.
