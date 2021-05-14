Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

The complex moral issue of paying hackers ransom
May 14, 2021

Several news organizations are reporting that Colonial Pipeline did pay hackers ransom to regain control of their data and their systems, reportedly something in the $5 million range. And, people are buying cars at a near-record pace, if you can find them. The low supply and high prices are related to the global semiconductor chip shortage. There's still no definitive timeline for when that shortage could end.

Music from the episode

The Young Machines (Album Leaf Remix) Her Space Holiday

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
