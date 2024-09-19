Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Companies deny making devices that detonated in Lebanon
Sep 19, 2024

Companies deny making devices that detonated in Lebanon

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Two manufacturers, Japan's Icom and Taiwan's Gold Apollo, have denied any link to the deadly blasts.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:01 AM PDT
10:20
3:07 AM PDT
11:33
3:54 PM PDT
29:25
Sep 18, 2024
14:54
Sep 18, 2024
31:20
Sep 13, 2024
14:07
Sep 12, 2024
48:41
November's Fed meeting will move to avoid Election Day
Election 2024
November's Fed meeting will move to avoid Election Day
Let's double-click on the jargon execs use in earnings calls
Let's double-click on the jargon execs use in earnings calls
Bill Gates: Solving malnutrition is both a global health and economic imperative
Bill Gates: Solving malnutrition is both a global health and economic imperative
The Last Frontier
How We Survive
The Last Frontier