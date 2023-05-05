Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Companies could start using AI to boost worker productivity
May 5, 2023

Companies could start using AI to boost worker productivity

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
The AI revolution is underway, and as with basically every new technology, businesses are finding ways to leverage it to boost worker productivity. We chat with Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell about the implications of a recent study that showed a marked increase in productivity among call center workers who used chatbots to interact with customers. And, some mid-sized banks in California and Arizona are seeing stock price jitters following the collapse of First Republic Bank — we look into what's likely behind the volatility. 

Segments From this episode

Mid-sized banks see stock jitters, but is there really cause for concern?

Marketplace's Nova Safo explains why this is likely different than what happened with recent bank collapses.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Could artificial intelligence be your next coworker?

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
May 5, 2023
Workplace AI is coming, and one study of a Fortune 500 company found it can be a productivity boon.
A new study of call center workers at a Fortune 500 company found that AI integration boosted productivity, especially among less skilled and less experienced workers.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:33 AM PDT
8:35
3:00 AM PDT
15:03
2:47 AM PDT
1:50
2:57 AM PDT
10:51
5:33 PM PDT
20:23
3:42 PM PDT
26:45
Apr 26, 2023
55:29
Why Jamie Dimon is the CEO that bridges Wall Street and Washington
Banks in Turmoil
Why Jamie Dimon is the CEO that bridges Wall Street and Washington
The future of interest rates looks...steady
Marketplace Morning Report
The future of interest rates looks...steady
How can regional banks manage the industry's troubles?
Banks in Turmoil
How can regional banks manage the industry's troubles?
To prevent bank runs, FDIC wants to shore up its coverage of bank accounts
Banks in Turmoil
To prevent bank runs, FDIC wants to shore up its coverage of bank accounts