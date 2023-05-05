Companies could start using AI to boost worker productivity

The AI revolution is underway, and as with basically every new technology, businesses are finding ways to leverage it to boost worker productivity. We chat with Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell about the implications of a recent study that showed a marked increase in productivity among call center workers who used chatbots to interact with customers. And, some mid-sized banks in California and Arizona are seeing stock price jitters following the collapse of First Republic Bank — we look into what's likely behind the volatility.