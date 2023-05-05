Companies could start using AI to boost worker productivity
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The AI revolution is underway, and as with basically every new technology, businesses are finding ways to leverage it to boost worker productivity. We chat with Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell about the implications of a recent study that showed a marked increase in productivity among call center workers who used chatbots to interact with customers. And, some mid-sized banks in California and Arizona are seeing stock price jitters following the collapse of First Republic Bank — we look into what's likely behind the volatility.
Segments From this episode
Mid-sized banks see stock jitters, but is there really cause for concern?
Marketplace's Nova Safo explains why this is likely different than what happened with recent bank collapses.
Could artificial intelligence be your next coworker?
Workplace AI is coming, and one study of a Fortune 500 company found it can be a productivity boon.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC