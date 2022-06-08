Companies attempt to stay in step with Pride Month
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Companies around the world are showing their support for Pride Month, but the path to get there hasn't been smooth. Instead of "rainbow washing," people are pushing for more values-based practices. For more, we spoke to Andrew Isen, founder and president of WinMark Concepts, a marketing and communications agency focused on the LGBTQ community. In the NFL, heirs to the Walmart fortune have agreed to purchase the Denver Broncos. We look into how the SEC is tinkering with the "plumbing" of the stock market.
Segments From this episode
Pride Month is a big deal for companies. Are values and actions actually aligned?
"Previously, it was about profit," says marketing specialist Andrew Isen. He believes that's changed.
SEC aims for stock trading rule changes
The proposed changes are expected to even the odds for smaller investors.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director