Companies attempt to stay in step with Pride Month
Jun 8, 2022

Companies around the world are showing their support for Pride Month, but the path to get there hasn't been smooth. Instead of "rainbow washing," people are pushing for more values-based practices. For more, we spoke to Andrew Isen, founder and president of WinMark Concepts, a marketing and communications agency focused on the LGBTQ community. In the NFL, heirs to the Walmart fortune have agreed to purchase the Denver Broncos. We look into how the SEC is tinkering with the "plumbing" of the stock market.

Segments From this episode

Pride Month is a big deal for companies. Are values and actions actually aligned?

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Jun 8, 2022
"Previously, it was about profit," says marketing specialist Andrew Isen. He believes that's changed.
A man walks on steps covered in rainbow colors for Pride Month at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park in New York City.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images
SEC aims for stock trading rule changes

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 8, 2022
The proposed changes are expected to even the odds for smaller investors.
The SEC is proposing rules changes to the market that could aid smaller investors.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

