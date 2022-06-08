Companies attempt to stay in step with Pride Month

Companies around the world are showing their support for Pride Month, but the path to get there hasn't been smooth. Instead of "rainbow washing," people are pushing for more values-based practices. For more, we spoke to Andrew Isen, founder and president of WinMark Concepts, a marketing and communications agency focused on the LGBTQ community. In the NFL, heirs to the Walmart fortune have agreed to purchase the Denver Broncos. We look into how the SEC is tinkering with the "plumbing" of the stock market.