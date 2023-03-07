Companies are laying off and unemployment claims are…falling?

The labor market in today's economy, at first glance, seemingly defies logical explanation — the number of people seeking unemployment benefits has fallen as companies lay off lots of staff. We look into why the data looks how it does. A bipartisan bill in Congress is looking to lay the groundwork to ban TikTok in the U.S. The rules governing the classification of Community Development Financial Institutions are about to go under a revamp by the Treasury Department. And, the BBC reports on South Africa's new electricity minister, whose appointment comes as the country's main utility provider Eskom undergoes a severe crisis.