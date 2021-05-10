Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

When infrastructure is vulnerable to hackers, we pay
May 10, 2021

When infrastructure is vulnerable to hackers, we pay

A ransomware cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline has forced a shutdown of a major part of U.S. infrastructure. This is just the latest attack on critical infrastructure, something the Biden administration admits is a problem. Plus, companies navigate the debate over where employees will work going forward. And, some encouraging signs for those looking to buy houses.

Segments From this episode

Fuel pipeline still not running like normal after ransomware cyberattack

Marketplace's Andy Uhler has more.
Workplace Culture

Executives, workers see future of remote work differently

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 10, 2021
Executives and workers prefer a mix of remote and in-person work, but PwC surveys find leaders favor more frequent office time.
Company leaders could end up doing more damage to their cultures by imposing a back-to-work plan without listening to employee concerns, says Harvard Business School professor Tsedal Neeley.
nito100 via Getty Images
Spring homebuying season makes a comeback

by Amy Scott
May 10, 2021
But some real estate brokers think the market may be loosening a little and buyers may be starting to get a little more power.
Listed homes are getting snapped up, but things might be starting to get a little easier for buyers, according to some in the industry.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Center Nokiaa, Dontcry

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
