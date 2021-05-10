May 10, 2021
When infrastructure is vulnerable to hackers, we pay
A ransomware cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline has forced a shutdown of a major part of U.S. infrastructure. This is just the latest attack on critical infrastructure, something the Biden administration admits is a problem. Plus, companies navigate the debate over where employees will work going forward. And, some encouraging signs for those looking to buy houses.
Segments From this episode
Fuel pipeline still not running like normal after ransomware cyberattack
Marketplace's Andy Uhler has more.
Executives, workers see future of remote work differently
Executives and workers prefer a mix of remote and in-person work, but PwC surveys find leaders favor more frequent office time.
Spring homebuying season makes a comeback
But some real estate brokers think the market may be loosening a little and buyers may be starting to get a little more power.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
