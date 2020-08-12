Aug 12, 2020
The big business of big college football … in the spring
The Big Ten and Pac-12 have called off fall football seasons and might play in the spring. Plus, consumer prices went up last month more than expected. And, a plan to take tech jobs beyond Silicon Valley.
Segments From this episode
Some college football could be played in the spring, but will the revenue come along with it?
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Where did U.S. consumers see price increases in July?
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, has more.
Silicon Valley congressman on distributing tech jobs across the country
Rep. Ro Khanna says we need to expand access to the innovation economy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director