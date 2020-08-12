Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

The big business of big college football … in the spring
Aug 12, 2020

The big business of big college football … in the spring

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have called off fall football seasons and might play in the spring. Plus, consumer prices went up last month more than expected. And, a plan to take tech jobs beyond Silicon Valley.

Some college football could be played in the spring, but will the revenue come along with it?

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Where did U.S. consumers see price increases in July?

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, has more.
Reimagining the Economy

Silicon Valley congressman on distributing tech jobs across the country

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Aug 12, 2020
Rep. Ro Khanna says we need to expand access to the innovation economy.
U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, Democrat of California.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
