Coinbase set to hit the Nasdaq today
Apr 14, 2021

Coinbase set to hit the Nasdaq today

The cryptocurrency exchange company will be the first major crypto business to go public in the U.S. Plus, the Ever Given cargo ship of Suez Canal fame is stuck again — but this time it's being held by Egyptian officials over $900 million. And, big declines in enrollment for tribal community colleges during COVID.

Segments From this episode

Crypto exchange Coinbase set to list on the Nasdaq Wednesday

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Listen Now
Egyptian officials impound Ever Given ship seeking compensation for Suez Canal blockage

The BBC's Sally Nabil reports.
Listen Now
COVID-19

Native American community colleges see enrollment declines because of COVID-19

by Aaron Bolton
Apr 14, 2021
Some students lacked internet and other technology for remote learning. Some schools have provided incentives like free laptops.
In the fall, first-time-freshman enrollment at tribal colleges fell an average of 11% nationwide.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Chromakey Dreamcoat Boards of Canada

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
