Apr 20, 2021
Coal miners embrace green jobs … if they can get them
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The nation’s largest coal miners’ union is backing President Joe Biden's transition to renewable energy — if miners aren’t left behind. Plus, the number of people seeking work increased between November and March, and that increase was primarily driven by women entering the job market, according to the New York Federal Reserve. And, a new survey finds a lot of Black Americans under the age of 40 started investing in the stock market during the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Miners' union backs Biden energy policy in exchange for jobs
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Many younger Black Americans started investing in the stock market during the pandemic
According to a recent survey, 30% of Black investors under 40 first got into the market in 2020.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director