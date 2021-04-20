The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Coal miners embrace green jobs … if they can get them
Apr 20, 2021

Coal miners embrace green jobs … if they can get them

The nation’s largest coal miners’ union is backing President Joe Biden's transition to renewable energy — if miners aren’t left behind. Plus, the number of people seeking work increased between November and March, and that increase was primarily driven by women entering the job market, according to the New York Federal Reserve. And, a new survey finds a lot of Black Americans under the age of 40 started investing in the stock market during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Miners' union backs Biden energy policy in exchange for jobs

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Many younger Black Americans started investing in the stock market during the pandemic

by Samantha Fields
Apr 20, 2021
According to a recent survey, 30% of Black investors under 40 first got into the market in 2020.
Black Americans who didn't grow up talking about investing are now able to pass on information they never had to their own friends and family.
kate_sept2004 via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
