CO2 shortage becoming bigger threat for European food industry

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … President Trump is expected to announce this weekend whether he’ll restrict Chinese investment in American technology. If there’s a big clampdown, what’s at stake for Beijing’s Made in China 2025 manufacturing program? Then, Mexico is the second-largest economy in Latin America. Elections are set for Sunday and there are both hopes and fears around what the leftist presidential front-runner might do to the economy. Afterwards, the carbon dioxide shortage has been a concern for World Cup watchers who want to enjoy the games with a glass of cold beer. But it’s also become a problem for poultry and pig farmers and the companies that package meat for consumers. We’ll talk to one farmer about how she’s dealing with the shortage. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Pitney Bowes (PB.com/morning). (06/28/2018)