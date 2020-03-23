As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 23, 2020
Clothing brands cancel $1.5 billion of orders
As stores on main street close indefinitely, garment workers in Bangladesh are at risk of losing their jobs. The OECD chief says a quick recovery is "wishful thinking." Is France’s $370 billion emergency pot enough to support the economy?
